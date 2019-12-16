Year-end discounts: Up to INR 3.5 lakh off on Skoda vehicles

The BS-VI deadline nearing has made automakers more desperate than usual to clear their stocks at the end of the year this time. One of them is Skoda, with discounts up to INR 3.5 lakh on its MY2019 vehicles.

Skoda is offering steep discounts on the Rapid, Monte Carlo, Superb and the Kodiaq. The Rapid’s prices have been slashed by up to INR 1.58 lakh. The Monte Carlo, an extension of this sedan, is seeing price cuts as big as INR 1.60 lakh.

The urgency to clear the Superb’s stocks is even higher, as the version sold here is the old one that is planned to be discontinued in our market by March 2020. So, Skoda is offering the highest discounts on it, of up to INR 3.5 lakh.

As for the Kodiaq, Skoda is offering a discount of INR 2.37 lakh on one of its configurations. The Octavia, being the company’s best-seller, hasn’t got the company worried about stock clearance by March 2020, and so, it’s being sold without any discounts. The recently launched Kodiaq Scout also continues being sold at the same retail price.

Skoda Rapid - Discounted Configurations*

1.6L Ambition petrol-AT - INR 9,99,599 instead of INR 11,35,599 (INR 1,36,000 discount)

1.5L Active diesel-MT - INR 8,99,599 instead of INR 10,06,139 (INR 1,06,540 discount)

1.5L Ambition diesel-MT - INR 9,99,599 instead of INR 11,29,599 (INR 1,30,000 discount)

1.5L Style diesel-MT - INR 11,15,599 instead of INR 12,73,599 (INR 1,58,000 discount)

1.5L Ambition diesel-AT - INR 11,35,599 instead of INR 12,49,599 (INR 1,14,000 discount)

1.5L Style diesel-AT - INR 12,43,599 instead of INR 13,99,599 (INR 1,56,000 discount)

Skoda Monte Carlo - Discounted Configurations*

1.5L diesel-MT - INR 11,39,599 instead of INR 12,99,599 (INR 1,60,000 discount)

1.5L diesel-AT - INR 12,69,599 instead of INR 14,25,599 (INR 1,56,000 discount)

Skoda Superb - Discounted Configurations*

1.8L Style petrol-AT - INR 25,99,599 instead of INR 27,79,599 (INR 1,80,000 discount)

2.0L Style diesel-AT - INR 28,49,599 instead of INR 30,29,599 (INR 1,80,000 discount)

2.0L Laurin & Klement diesel-AT - INR 29,99,599 instead of INR 33,49,599 (INR 3,50,000 discount)

Skoda Kodiaq - Discounted Configurations*

2.0L Style diesel-AT - INR 32,99,599 instead of INR 35,36,599 (INR 2,37,000)

The discounted prices seen above are valid only till 31 December 2019.