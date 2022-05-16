Odysse V2 & V2+ Electric Scooters Launched

Odysse V2 and V2+ electric scooters have been launched in India. With this, the EV-maker has expanded its product range.

The new electric scooters are priced between INR 75,000 - INR 97,500 (ex-showroom). They are equipped with dual water-resistant IP 67 rated battery options, which ensures an uninterrupted driving of 150 KM/charge.

With the newly launched waterproof motor & battery, it will significantly improve the vehicle's performance and durability as well as reduce repair and maintenance during rains. Along with access to a wide range of color selection, consumers will also get some exciting features like an anti-theft lock, passive battery cooling, huge boot space, 12-inch front tyre, LED lights amongst many others.

Apart from the two new products, Odysse offers four other electric two-wheelers - E2go, Hawk+, Racer, and Evoqis.