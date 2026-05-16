Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI Debuts as First Electric GTI

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Polo GTI, marking a major milestone as the brand’s first all-electric model to wear the iconic GTI badge.

Based on the recently revealed ID.Polo hatchback, the GTI version adds a sportier edge with a striking red exterior contrasted by black design elements. It features a black roof, black ORVMs, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, giving it a more aggressive stance.

Inside, the cabin gets a performance-focused theme with an all-black layout and red accents. The dashboard houses a 10.35-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A two-spoke steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker further emphasizes its sporty intent.

Powering the ID.Polo GTI is a 52 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 223 bhp and 290 Nm of torque. The hatchback offers a claimed range of up to 424 km (WLTP cycle).

Performance figures are equally impressive, with a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. The battery supports 105 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 24 minutes.

With the ID.Polo GTI, Volkswagen blends its GTI performance legacy with electric mobility, signaling a new chapter for its hot hatch lineup.