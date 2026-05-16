Understanding the Hours of Service Regulations for Truck Drivers

Hours of Service regulations are federal rules that limit how long a commercial truck driver can drive and work before taking mandatory rest. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration enforces these rules under 49 CFR Part 395 to reduce fatigue-related crashes on public roads.

These rules apply to most drivers operating commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce. Understanding the driving limits for truck drivers set by HOS regulations helps carriers stay compliant and helps injured parties establish negligence when violations occur.

Violations of these rules are not minor infractions. They can result in driver disqualification, carrier penalties, and significant liability exposure after a crash.

The Core HOS Rules Every Driver and Carrier Must Know

The foundation of HOS compliance rests on three main limits that work together to control driving time, on-duty time, and rest requirements.

The 11-Hour Driving Limit

A property-carrying driver may drive a maximum of 11 hours after 10 consecutive hours off duty. Driving beyond this window is a direct federal violation under 49 CFR Part 395. 3.

The 14-Hour On-Duty Window

Drivers cannot drive beyond the 14th consecutive hour after coming on duty, even if they have not used all 11 driving hours. This window does not pause for short breaks or non-driving tasks.

The 30-Minute Break Requirement

Drivers must take a 30-minute break after 8 cumulative hours of driving without an interruption. This break can be satisfied by any non-driving activity, including on-duty tasks other than driving.

Weekly Limits and the Restart Rule

Beyond daily limits, HOS rules impose weekly caps on total on-duty time.

Drivers operating on a 7-day cycle cannot exceed 60 hours on duty within any 7 consecutive days.

Drivers on an 8-day cycle cannot exceed 70 hours on duty within any 8 consecutive days.

Once a driver hits the weekly cap, they must stop driving until enough hours have reset.

Drivers can reset their weekly clock by taking 34 or more consecutive hours off duty. This is commonly called the 34-hour restart provision under 49 CFR Part 395.3(c).

Does the Restart Always Apply?

The restart is optional, not mandatory. Carriers sometimes pressure drivers to use it strategically to maximize driving hours, which can itself raise compliance concerns if rest is cut short.

Sleeper Berth Rules and Split-Break Options

Drivers using a sleeper berth can split their required 10-hour off-duty period into two separate segments. To qualify, one segment must be at least 7 consecutive hours in the sleeper berth, and the other must be at least 2 consecutive hours either in the berth or off duty.

Both segments together must total at least 10 hours. Neither segment counts against the 14-hour driving window, which gives drivers more flexibility on long-haul routes.

Exemptions That Modify Standard HOS Rules

Not every driver is subject to the standard HOS framework. Several exemptions exist under federal law that adjust or waive certain requirements.

Short-haul exemption: Drivers operating within a 150 air-mile radius and returning to their home terminal daily may be exempt from the 30-minute break and logging requirements.

Drivers operating within a 150 air-mile radius and returning to their home terminal daily may be exempt from the 30-minute break and logging requirements. Adverse driving conditions: Drivers may extend the 11-hour and 14-hour limits by up to 2 hours when unexpected weather or road hazards make it unsafe to stop.

Drivers may extend the 11-hour and 14-hour limits by up to 2 hours when unexpected weather or road hazards make it unsafe to stop. Agricultural exemption: Certain agricultural commodity drivers are exempt from HOS rules during planting and harvest seasons within a defined radius.

These exemptions do not eliminate all obligations. Carriers must document which exemption applies and why.

HOS Violations and Legal Liability

When a fatigued driver causes a crash, HOS records become critical evidence. Electronic logging devices, required under 49 CFR Part 395.8 for most carriers, create a timestamped record of all driving and on-duty activity.

Attorneys and investigators use ELD data to identify whether a driver exceeded legal limits before a collision. A confirmed HOS violation shifts the liability analysis significantly toward the carrier and driver.

Key Takeaways