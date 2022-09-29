Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates New PURE EV Showroom in Nagpur

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has inaugurated a new PURE EV showroom in Nagpur. The dealership is a premium experience center showcasing the range of electric motorcycles and scooters of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Shri Nitin Gadkari appreciated the pricing and product quality of the models. He further commented that for the mass EV revolution to come in the country, EV OEMs must keep working on cost innovation and indigenization to bring the product within the reach of a wider set of population. He emphasized that EVs and alternative fuels are the future of the country.

PURE EV has crossed 50,000+ deliveries of EV2W through its wide network of dealerships across the country. The Company has established a 1,00,000 sq.ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions.

PURE EV is further in the process of expansion to a 2,00,000 sq ft facility with an annual vehicle production capacity of 120,000 units and annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by end of FY 23.

PURE EV has recently launched its first high-speed performance motorcycle eTryst 350.