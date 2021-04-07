New Nissan Z Spotted With Eye-Popping Blue Interior

The Nissan Z series is one of the longest standing nameplates in sports car history, having been used for a line of three-door coupes. The new-gen Nissan Z Prototype was unveiled last year in a near-production form. Just a few days ago, we reported to you with images of the production-ready version of the new Z-car that surfaced on the internet. It looked gorgeous in those images and almost identical to the prototype version. Now, a new spy image of the Nissan Z has surfaced on the internet that reveal the interior in an eye-popping blue leather interior option.

This image was uploaded on the Nissan 400ZClub forum and although a little blurry, it reveals some interesting details. The interior of the Nissan Z actually harks back to the original Nissan 240Z sportscar. You can notice the references in the three gauges atop the dashboard and the design of the center console. However, it looks thoroughly modern with a touchscreen infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard and a digital instrument cluster. This seems to be the automatic variant of the Z and even comes with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

This, however, is a pre-production car, and the rest of the cabin looks pretty rough. The dashboard uses very shiny plastic that makes the cabin look very cheap. The dull finish around the gear lever isn't any better either. The gaps between the panels are rather large as well. As for the Z's exterior design, at the front, it gets a wide air intake with a sharp-looking nose. The bumper features sharp lines and even features a splitter at the bottom. The low-set long bonnet with sharp creases give it a distinctive pentagonal-hump in the middle.

Over to the sides, the Z sports a dynamic silhouette, which is typical of Z cars. The long bonnet, sloping roofline, and raking rear windscreen lend it a sporty stance. On the trunk, the Z gets a noticeable lip spoiler. The tail lamps feature a retro theme with the use of a massive piano-black insert. Lower down the rear bumper, the Z gets a diffuser along with twin exhaust mufflers. Speculators suggest that the upcoming Z will be powered by Nissan’s VR30DDTT 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine without any hybrid tech.

A car for the purists, the Z will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel-drive will be standard. A Mercedes-Benz-sourced nine-speed automatic will also be available, along with an all-wheel-drive variant. Reports suggest that the production-spec model will just be called the Z and it is expected to go on sale in 2022, with the official unveil expected to be by the end of this year. The Japanese automaker is also considering a convertible version as well as a more focused Nismo variant.

