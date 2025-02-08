Nissan to Boost Green Steel Usage in Japan

Nissan is ramping up its sustainability efforts by expanding the use of low-CO₂-emission steel in Japan. By fiscal year 2025, the automaker plans to increase its use fivefold compared to 2023, reinforcing its commitment to carbon neutrality.

With steel accounting for nearly 60% of a vehicle’s weight, Nissan’s shift to green steel is a major step toward reducing CO₂ emissions across a vehicle’s life cycle. The company initially introduced Kobenable Steel from Kobe Steel in 2023 and will now incorporate NSCarbolex Neutral (Nippon Steel), JGreeX (JFE Steel), and POSCO’s carbon reduction steel. These materials reduce emissions by switching from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces or using low-carbon-reduced iron.

As part of its broader sustainability strategy, Nissan aims to cut CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By integrating green materials into its supply chain, the brand is driving forward its vision of a cleaner and more sustainable future.