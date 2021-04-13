Nissan Magnite Latest Waiting Period Revealed

Earlier this month, Nissan announced that they have reached 10,000 units production milestone for the Magnite sub-compact SUV in India. Launched in December 2020, the Magnite has been received very well in the market. In March 2021, Nissan had announced that they have received over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite, a number which is surely much greater by now. This obviously means that demand for the Magnite is much greater than Nissan is being able to meet. This has led to an unusually high waiting period on the Magnite, extending up to several months in certain cities.

Speaking to our dealer sources in a few metro cities, we have learnt that non-turbo variants of the Magnite are in much greater demand than the turbo-petrol variants. This obviously means that turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite have much lesser waiting period than the non-turbo ones. The primary reasons for this is it's affordability. Nissan quite literally shook the sub-compact SUV space with the pricing of the Magnite. Its positioned so aggressively that it even overlaps the premium hatchback space. Naturally, the non-turbo variants offer the best mix of affordability and value the Magnite has to offer.

That said, our dealer sources have also revealed that the mid-spec XL and second-from-top XV trims are seeing maximum demand. That means while people are opting for the base-spec engine due to its affordability, they do not quite want to miss out on the features and value the Magnite offers in it's higher-spec trims. On an average, waiting period on the non-turbo variants of the Magnite range between 18-20 weeks, going up to a maximum of 32 weeks in certain cities. On the other hand, turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite are seeing a waiting period of 16-18 weeks on an average.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly indeed. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. In a bid to keep prices low and yet offer features like ambient light, wireless charging and more, Nissan offers an optional Tech Pack for an additional INR 38,000. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs where it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

