Nissan Magnite - Which Variant To Buy?

We have already reported to you about various aspects of the Nissan Magnite including its performance, fuel efficiency, acceleration, features list and much more. What we are going to talk about here is which variant of the Nissan Magnite makes for the most ideal pick from its range. Nissan sells the Magnite in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Considering the single and dual-tone color options, engine and gearbox options and trim options, there are as many as 20 different variants of the Magnite to choose from. Here, we will narrow down which variant of the Magnite makes for the most sensible buy.

First up, let's eliminate the single and dual-tone color options from the list as that's a completely subjective affair. It, however, must be mentioned that the dual-tone color options are offered only on the top three trims. Further, Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox. While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions.

With this aside, let's now take a closer look at what features Nissan is offering with each of the individual trims on the Magnite.

Nissan Magnite XE (Price - INR 5.59 lakh)

This is the base variant of the Nissan Magnite that's solely offered with the 1.0L NA engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Priced at INR 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it not only undercuts the entry-level price of most other sub-compact SUVs but is even more affordable than some entry-level models of some premium hatchbacks. However, it's really bare-bones in terms of equipment and does not have much value to offer as such. Here's a look at the features on offer.

16-inch steel wheels

Chrome front grille

Halogen headlights

Body-coloured bumpers and door handles

Roof rails

High mounted LED stop lamp

Rear spoiler

3.5-inch LCD MID display

Power windows

Manual AC with heater

Black fabric seats with light grey fabric accents

12V power outlet in the front.

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear-parking sensors

Automatic warning hazard on heavy braking

Seatbelt reminder for the driver and front passenger

Nissan Magnite XL (Price - INR 6.32-8.39 lakh)

This second-in-line XL trim of the Magnite has a better value proposition than the base XE trim. It's offered with all powertrain options - NA and turbo-petrol engines, the latter available with both manual and automatic gearboxes. It also isn't as bare-bones as the base XE trim as it gets a 2-Din audio system, automatic climate control, wheel covers, and much more, thus covering all the basic essentials. Here's a detailed look at the features on offer.

16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers

Chrome door handles (CVT only)

Body-coloured ORVMs with inbuilt turn indicators

2 DIN integrated audio system with AUX and Bluetooth support

Steering mounted audio and telephone controls

Automatic AC

Electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMS

Keyless entry and go (CVT only)

Front centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)

Four speakers and two tweeters

USB-A fast charging port,

Rear parcel tray

Footrests (CVT only)

60:40 split rear seats (Turbo only)

Rear centre armrest cupholders (Turbo only)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (Turbo only)

Hill-start assist (Turbo only)

Traction control (Turbo only)

Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)

Handsfree “I-Key” smart key (CVT only)

Anti-theft alarm

Central locking

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact sensing unlocking

ISOFIX child seat anchors (Turbo only)

Nissan Magnite XV (Price - INR 6.99-8.99 lakh)

It is from the mid-spec XV trim that niceties such as a touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels, LED lighting and other cool features start coming in. This makes the XV trim one of the value-for-money trims in the lineup. It's also available with all three powertrain options on offer. This is also where the dual-tone color options start coming in. Here's a detailed look at the features.

LED front fog lamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Lower door finishers in silver.

Handsfree “I-Key” smart key

Matte chrome and gloss black bezels around the audio frame

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with trip and eco-driving information

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Rear-view camera with parking guidelines

Steering mounted TFT-meter control

Voice recognition control

Keyless entry and go

Height adjust for the driver seat

Seatback pockets

Rear seat armrest cupholders

60:40 split rear seats

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (Price - INR 7.68-9.90 lakh)

Over the mid-spec XV trim, the XV Premium adds only a few but novel features that significantly improve the overall appeal of the Magnite. This variant too is available with all three powertrain options and single and dual-tone color options.

LED bi-projector headlights with ‘lightsabre style’ LED turn indicators

Chrome waist moulding

Chrome rear-quarter window moulding

Black centre console finisher

“Around View Monitor” 360-degree camera system

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with grey stitching.

Black fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (O) (Price - INR 8.99-10.00 lakh)

The XV Premium(O) is the top-spec trim of the Magnite and only costs INR 10,000 more than the XV Premium trim. The XV Premium (O) variant brings in Nissan's connected car technology called 'Nissan Connect'. It is, however, only offered with the turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Here's a closer look at what connected car technology brings in.

Vehicle tracking

Geofence and speed alerts

Vehicle status

Vehicle health info

Automated roadside assistance

Nissan Magnite Technology Pack (Price - INR 39,000)

The Technology pack can be opted as an optional extra in the XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants. It brings in some additional niceties such as :

LED scuff plates

Ambient mood lighting

Puddle lamps.

Wireless charger

Air purifier

High-end JBL speakers

So what's the verdict?

If you are constrained by budget, our pick of the lot would be the XL trim in the turbo-petrol CVT spec. This variant costs INR 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and for that money, you not only get the convenience of an automatic gearbox with a well-tuned CVT, you also get a punchy turbo-petrol engine. It also decently well equipped, covering all the essentials needs you would expect in a car at this price point. However, if budget is not a problem, we'd advise you to go for the top-spec XV Premium (O) trim with the turbo-petrol engine, opting for either the manual or CVT gearbox. The Nissan Magnite comes across as an extremely good value-for-money offering, particularly in its top-spec trims, offering you features previously unheard of at this price point.

