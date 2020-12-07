Nissan Magnite Variant-Wise Detailed Features List Revealed!

Nissan has absolutely disrupted the sub-compact SUV space with the launch of the Magnite. Priced from INR 4.99 lakh, and going up to INR 9.35 lakh, the Nissan Magnite not only undercuts the price of all its rivals, but it is priced at par or even lower than some premium hatchbacks. These prices are however introductory and valid up to December 31, 2020, after which, we expect the prices to go up by about INR 50,000 for each of the variants.

Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies. Here we have a detailed variant-wise features list of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Magnite XE (Price - INR 4.99 lakh)

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Chrome front grille

Halogen headlights

Body-coloured bumpers and door handles

Roof rails

High mounted LED stop lamp completes

Tinted windows

Rear spoiler

3.5-inch LCD MID display

Power windows

Manual AC with heater

Black fabric seats with light grey fabric accents

12V power outlet in the front.

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear-parking sensors

Automatic warning hazard on heavy braking

Seatbelt reminder for the driver and front passenger

Nissan Magnite XL (Price - INR 5.99-7.89 lakh)

16-inch steel wheels with dual tone covers

Chrome door handles (CVT only)

Body-coloured ORVMs with inbuilt turn indicators

2 DIN integrated audio system with AUX and Bluetooth support

Steering mounted audio and telephone controls

Automatic AC

Electrically adjustable and power folding ORVMS

Keyless entry and go (CVT only)

Front centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)

Four speakers and two tweeters

USB-A fast charging port,

Rear parcel tray

Footrests (CVT only)

60:40 split rear seats (Turbo only)

Rear centre armrest cupholders (Turbo only)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (Turbo only)

Hill start assist (Turbo only)

Traction control (Turbo only)

Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)

Handsfree “I-Key” smart key (CVT only)

Anti-theft alarm

Central locking

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact sensing unlocking

ISOFIX child seat anchors (Turbo only)

Nissan Magnite XV (Price - INR 6.68-8.58 lakh)

LED front fog lamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Lower door finishers in silver.

Handsfree “I-Key” smart key

Matte chrome and gloss black bezels around the audio frame

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with trip and eco-driving information

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Rear-view camera with parking guide lines

Steering mounted TFT-meter control

Voice recognition control

Keyless entry and go

Height adjust for the driver seat

Seatback pockets

Rear seat armrest cupholders

60:40 split rear seats

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (Price - INR 7.55-9.35 lakh)

LED bi-projector headlights with ‘lightsabre style’ LED turn indicators

Chrome waist moulding

Chrome rear-quarter window moulding

Black centre console finisher

“Around View Monitor” 360-degree camera system

Leather wrapped steering wheel with grey stitching.

Black fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (O) (Price - INR 8.55-9.45 lakh)

The XV Premium (O) variant brings in Nissan's connected car technology called 'Nissan Connect' that adds :

Vehicle tracking

Geofence and speed alerts

Vehicle status

Vehicle health info

Automated roadside assistance

Nissan Magnite Technology Pack (Price - INR 39,000)

The Technology pack can be opted as an optional extra in the XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants. It brings in some additional niceties such as :

LED scuff plates

Ambient mood lighting

Puddle lamps.

Wireless charger

Air purifier

High-end JBL speakers

The Nissan Magnite may not be the most generously loaded in this segment as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are a little more feature-rich in some respects. However, the Magnite promises great value for your money and is certainly the best equipped for its price. It even boasts of a few unique features which some of its rivals do not offer. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

