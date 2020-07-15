Nissan Magnite (Maruti Brezza Rival) Rendered, Global Debut On July 16

Nissan Magnite is all set to debut globally on July 16. The much-awaited compact-SUV from the Nissan was first teased before the Auto Expo 2020, earlier this year. Also, Nissan has revealed a few more teasers of the Magnite that reveal a small portion of the front facet. However, the teasers fail to showcase the complete front end of the Magnite. But we always have our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania to the rescue. Even this time, he has created a life-like render of the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

Based on the teaser image, the rendered face of the Magnite carries an angry character. To start with, it gets a pair of sleek LED headlamps that are further complemented by a set of L-shaped LED DRLs, which stretch all the way down to the lower air dam. It further highlights the toothed design of the lower-most part of the bumper. Notably, this Nissan gets a Datsun-like hexagonal grille in place of Nissan-specific V-Motion grille. The grille here is encompassed by a silver element.

The bonnet of the Magnite gets a lot of curves and creases, giving it a tough in-your-face look. With blackened A-pillars, the roof gets a floating appeal and with chunky roof rails in place, the overall face of the Magnite look quite appealing in rendering, at least. The Magnite will carry a proportionate silhouette to boast of a decent-looking side profile. This way, Nissan will not give it a straight-cut upright rear profile as seen on many of its rivals.

Nissan will most likely plonk a set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on the Magnite to fill its chunky wheel arches. To power the front wheels of the car, Nissan will use the 1.0L HR10 3-pot turbocharged petrol motor that will also be seen on the Renault Kiger. It will put out a peak power output of 100 PS and max torque of 160 Nm. The transmission duties will be performed by a 5-speed MT on the manual trims and by a 5-speed AMT unit on the automatic variants. It is likely to be launched by the beginning of next year to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Source - Indian Auto