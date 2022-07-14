Nissan Magnite Now Available in New Red Edition in India

To freshen up things a bit, Nissan has introduced a new version of the Magnite in India. Called the Red Edition, this new model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in 3 variants - XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition features stylish exterior with a distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. The interior also gets red treatment with a premium red-theme dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a prominent REd Edition-specific badge. The Red Edition retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), completing its striking presence.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition also hosts exciting tech features to meet the needs of new-age customers, including a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting that sets a perfect ambience. Other key features that underline the Magnite’s excellent in-cabin experience include an 8.0touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on the most popular Magnite XV variant. It will be offered in three variants with two Monotone colour options – Onyx Black and Storm White.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the Red Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update.”