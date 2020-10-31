All-new Nissan Magnite production commences, to be launched soon

While Nissan unveiled the new Magnite earlier this month, the company is yet to announce the launch date of the Kia Sonet rival. Speculations suggest that the Nissan Magnite will be introduced in the Indian market post-Diwali, however, the fact that the production of the compact SUV has already commenced makes us believe that Nissan could bring the Magnite sooner than expected.

The Nissan Magnite has started to roll out of the company’s manufacturing facility located in Chennai. As a result, we are expecting Nissan to announce the launch date of its latest compact SUV soon.

The all-new Nissan Magnite was successful in grabbing a lot of attention at its unveiling thanks to its dynamic and sporty design. It features a large front grille with chrome embellishments, sleek and aggressive-looking LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and sculpted hood. Nissan has also done an impressive job when it comes to the side profile of the Magnite, which is kept busy by the stylish alloy wheels, black body cladding, and neatly designed roof rails.

The rear end of the Nissan Magnite is as good looking as its front end. Here we have a pair of large and attractive taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a nicely designed tailgate. The ‘Magnite’ logo is of just the right size and fills up the gap between the taillamp clusters.

Some of the key interior features of the Nissan Magnite include an all-black cabin, 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sporty 3-spoke steering wheel, attractive AC vents, and a segment-first 360-degree camera.

The Nissan Magnite will be available in two engine options. There will be a 1.0L petrol motor and a 1.0L turbo petrol mill. As for the transmission, Nissan will provide two options - 5-speed manual and CVT. When launched, the new Magnite will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]