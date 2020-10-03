Kia Creates New Record By Selling 9,266 Units of Sonet in 12 Days

Kia Motors, one of the newest entrant in the Indian automotive industry has created a strong foothold in a competitive market like India within no time, thanks to some world-class products being offered in the domestic market. With cars like Seltos mid-size SUV and Carnival premium MPV, Kia managed to touch 100,000 sales in just 11 months, creating a new record.

Riding high on success, Kia, the South Korean automaker then launched the Sonet compact SUV and within no time, it has become a household name in India, pushing Kia Motors Corporation to register its highest-ever domestic sales since its inception in the Indian market.

In September 2020, Kia managed to sell 18,676 units, a whopping 147% jump as compared to sales last year in the same period and all thanks to the Sonet sales. The Kia Sonet was the biggest contributor in the company’s sales and dominated the compact SUV segment with 9,266 units sold in just 12 days. Kia Sonet was launched on September 18 in the country.

As for Kia’s first product for India, the Seltos, it continued its strong performance with 9,079 unit sales in September 2020. The rest of the units were Carnival. Not just Y-o-Y growth, but Kia also registered 72% growth as compared to the August sales. Kia Sonet has till now garnered 35,000 plus bookings in the country, continuing its popularity streak this month as well.

The Kia Sonet is offered with a wide variety of powertrain, trim and gearbox options, including 4 engines, 5 gearboxes and 2 trim options namely Tech Line and GT Line. Kia Sonet also gets many India first features including ventilated seats, largest-in-segment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and BOSE surround sound system among others.

The Kia Sonet is priced starting at INR 6.71 Lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 11.99 Lakh*. There are 15 variants to choose from and competes against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue as well as Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-4 metre compact SUV category.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom