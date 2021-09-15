Nissan Magnite is Official Car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The Nissan Magnite is the official car of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The tournament will be held from 17th October 2021 to 14th November 2021 in UAE and Oman.

While the Nissan Magnite is the official car of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Nissan itself is the official sponsor of the tournament. Nissan India has continually chosen to innovate and drive innovative conversations by choosing to partner with the iconic Cricket legend, Kapil Dev who launched an integrated general awareness and safety campaign with Nissan to educate and empower India against COVID-19. Nissan India collaborates with Kapil Dev to promote the Virtual Trophy Tour of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through the Instagram AR filter for everyone to click and share.

Speaking in this regard, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one India looks forward to. Nissan India is proud that ‘Make in India, Make for the World SUV’ -the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is the Official Car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In these challenging times, we are hopeful that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will bring aspiration, excitement, and entertainment for everyone.”

“Nissan is the Official Sponsor of the ICC Global Events since 2016, we are pleased to sponsor ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a tournament that wins hearts of people by bringing them together with hope & happiness,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

The Nissan Magnite has had a phenomenal customer response with more than 60,000 cumulative bookings as it comes with the best-ever, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance.