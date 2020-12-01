All-new Nissan Magnite (Maruti Vitara Brezza rival) India launch tomorrow

The wait is finally over. The all-new Nissan Magnite India launch is scheduled for tomorrow. The latest compact SUV from the Japanese company will compete with the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

The Nissan Magnite has already garnered quite some attention in the Indian market ever since it was unveiled earlier this year. It is considered to be one of the best-looking cars in the segment thanks to the dynamic styling that Nissan has opted for. Apart from the attractive design, the Magnite has also been a topic of conversation because of its expected pricing. If speculations are to be believed, the Nissan Magnite price would start from as low as INR 5.50 lakh* making it more affordable than most of its rivals. For reference, the Hyundai Venue price starts at INR 6.75 lakh* and, on the other hand, the base price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is INR 8.40 lakh*.

The confusion regarding the Nissan Magnite price will be cleared tomorrow when the new car will be launched in the domestic market and Nissan announces the official price list. Considering the current global health situation thanks to the Covid-19, the launch event will be conducted digitally.

As far as the Nissan Magnite engine specs are concerned, there will be two options. Buyers will be able to pick either the 1.0L naturally aspirated mill that produces 72 hp and gets a 5-speed MT or go with the 1.0L turbo-petrol that churns out 100 hp and can be paired with a 5-speed MT or CVT. Nissan will not provide any diesel engine option with the new Magnite.

Some of the notable features of the Nissan Magnite include:

Dynamic styling

Sleek headlamps

Attractive L-shaped LED DRLs

Large front grille

Stylish alloy wheels

Hexagonal AC vents

Sporty steering wheel

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Large 8-inch infotainment display

Fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster

Segment-first 360-degree camera

*Ex-showroom