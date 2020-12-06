Check Out Nissan Magnite On-Road Price In New Delhi

Nissan launched the Magnite at an absolute shocking price, starting from only INR 4.99 lakh and going up to INR 9.35 lakh. Now it must be noted that these prices are only introductory and valid up to December 31, 2020. The prices are expected to go up by INR 50,000 for each of the variants after the introductory price period ends. But it will still continue to undercut the price of its rivals by a serious margin. Considering that the Nissan Magnite looks quite stylish and has expansive list of features and Nissan definitely seem to have a winner on their hands.

The said prices are however ex-showroom prices. Factor in other expenses with buying a car like insurance, registration fee, road tax etc, and what you ultimately pay is the on-road price of the vehicle. The on-road price also varies from state to state in India. Here we have managed to get our hands on the Nissan Magnite on-road price in Delhi and given how good value-for-money it is, other sub-compact SUV makers now have a thing or two to worry about.

Nissan Magnite variant Nissan Magnite On-road Price New Delhi XE 1.0L petrol MT INR 5,77,007 XL 1.0L petrol MT INR 6,84,735 XV 1.0L petrol MT INR 7,79,106 XV Premium 1.0L petrol MT INR 8,75,439 XL 1.0L turbo petrol MT INR 8,13,431 XV 1.0L turbo petrol MT INR 8,89,833 XV Premium 1.0L turbo petrol MT INR 9,75,093 XL 1.0L turbo petrol CVT INR 9,13,086 XV 1.0L turbo petrol CVT INR 9,89,488 XV Premium 1.0L turbo petrol CVT INR 10,74,747

It must be noted that these on-road prices of the Nissan Magnite include an accessory kit worth INR 4,700. If you opt not to choose it, your on-road price will also go down marginally. Giving you a quick recap of what's under the hood, it is powered by two 1.0L petrol engines in India. The lower-spec naturally aspirated B4D dual-VVT 1.0-liter petrol engine produces 72hp. This engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The higher-spec engine is the HRA0 turbo-charged 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces peak power of 95hp. This engine comes mated to either the 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Post December 31, when the prices of the Magnite is expected to go up by INR 50,000 for each variant, the base-price of the Magnite could go up to INR 5.50 lakh. But it will still continue to undercut the price of the nearest rival by a huge INR 1.21 lakh. To give you a perspective, prices for the base-spec Kia Sonet HTE start from INR 6.71 lakh. Then comes the Hyundai Venue E for a price of INR 6.75 lakh and then the Tata Nexon XE for a price of INR 7.00 lakh. It even undercuts the entry-level price of most premium hatchbacks barring the Tata Altroz and that’s a huge plus point.

In fact, Nissan intentionally priced the Magnite over lapping the price of most premium hatchbacks. The Magnite joins the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport. Competition in the sub-compact SUV space is really fierce and it was only very smart of Nissan to try to lure some customers away from the premium hatchback segment. What you get for your money is still very good and we can see the Nissan Magnite climbing up the sales charts pretty swiftly.

