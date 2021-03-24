Nissan has rolled out some amazing discounts and benefits on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV for the month of March. In a bid to attract more customers, Nissan is offering benefits on the Kicks that include cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty benefit. These offers are valid as long as stocks last or till March 31, 2021. The Japanese carmaker is also providing LTC offer for all government /PSB/PSU employees. Do note, that the offers may vary across variants and location.

Nissan have listed these benefits on their official website, with total benefits on the compact SUV amounting up to INR 95,000. Nissan is offering a flat cash discount of INR 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of INR 50,000. The company is also offering a loyalty bonus of INR 20,000. which is applicable as an additional exchange bonus only. Exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership. There are, however, no offers on the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

The Nissan Kicks is offered across eight variants and four trim levels in India - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). Under the hood, the Kicks is a petrol-only SUV with the choice of two petrol engines. There's a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine that produces 154 hp and 254 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 105 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

The Nissan Kicks sits in the lower-end of the compact SUV segment where it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Priced from INR 9.49 lakh, going up to INR 14.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), the Kicks is one of the more affordable offerings in this segment. With potent engines under its hood, good styling and reasonable amount of features, the Kicks still makes for a very good buy in the compact SUV space if you are restrained by budget.

In other news, Nissan recently announced a price hike across its entire portfolio, including all Datsun models, to be effective from April 2021. This price hike will most importantly affect the Magnite sub-compact SUV which will see a third price hike since it was launched in December 2020. Although the carmaker hasn't revealed the exact extent of the price hike, they have said it will vary for different models and variants for both Datsun and Nissan vehicles.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.