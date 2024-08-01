Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi Motors Forge Strategic Partnership

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a joint framework for advancing automotive intelligence and electrification. This move builds on a prior agreement between Nissan and Honda from March 15.

The partnership aims to accelerate initiatives toward carbon neutrality and a zero-traffic-accident society. Discussions cover environmental and electrification technologies, as well as software development.

Mitsubishi Motors' involvement will enhance the collaboration with new expertise, creating synergies and business opportunities unique to the three-company alliance.