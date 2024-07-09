2025 Honda Prelude Hybrid Sports Car Confirmed

Honda has officially confirmed the return of the Prelude sports coupe, previewed by last year’s Tokyo Motor Show concept.

Initially set for the European market, the Prelude will be a global model, available in both left- and right-hand drive.

Also read: New 2025 Honda Civic Gains Powerful Hybrid Trims, Sportier Styling and Improved Tech

The hybrid coupe promises a perfect blend of driving pleasure and efficiency, though specific drivetrain details are yet to be disclosed. It is rumored to feature a variation of the 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain found in the Civic, Accord, and CR-V, potentially delivering 206 HP to the front wheels.

Despite its sporty design, Honda executives indicate the Prelude will not be a track-focused car but a ‘prelude’ to the brand’s future electric models.

Also read: Honda Enhances MyHonda+ App for Hybrid and Electric Models

A global launch is targeted for the mid-2020s, with production potentially starting as early as next year.

Source