Nissan has Delivered the 30,000th Unit of the Magnite

Nissan has announced that it has delivered the 30,000th unit of the Magnite. The Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, representing the company’s shift towards quality products that deliver higher value to customers.

Mr Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region in his visit to India, handed over the keys of the 30,000th Nissan Magnite to the customer in a ceremony at a Dealership in Gurgaon. The chairperson also presented Nissan Global President’s Award to the Nissan India team for the launch of Nissan Magnite, a first for Nissan India operations.

Mr Guillaume Cartier said, “I am pleased to hand over the Nissan Global President Award to the Nissan India Operations for the successful launch of Nissan Magnite under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. With this car, we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The NissanMagnite symbolizes Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology and world-class Indian manufacturing.”

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan Magnite is a core model under the company’s global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas under ‘Make in India, Make for the world’.We thank our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite’s first year in the market such an overwhelming success.”

The Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.