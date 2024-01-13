Nissan Ariya NISMO Electric Crossover SUV Unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

Nissan has taken the wraps off the Ariya NISMO at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, set to hit the Japanese market this spring.

As the flagship electric vehicle (EV) model from NISMO, the Ariya NISMO is a futuristic and stylish crossover SUV that combines powerful acceleration, an upgraded spacious cabin, and the signature quiet operation characteristic of electric vehicles.

Built on the foundation of the Ariya e-4ORCE and showcasing a fresh EV NISMO design, the Ariya NISMO boasts enhanced confidence and peace of mind, thanks to its remarkably robust yet smooth acceleration, exceptional handling, and outstanding aerodynamic performance. These attributes are a result of NISMO's exclusive tuning.

The motor's approximately 10 percent increase in peak output, coupled with specialized acceleration tuning and an exclusive NISMO driving mode for maximized response, produces a dynamic and easily controllable performance. The accompanying sound, reminiscent of Formula E racing, adds an extra layer of excitement.

NISMO's meticulous tuning of each chassis component, combined with e-4ORCE electric-drive four-wheel-control technology and dedicated tires mounted on sturdy 20-inch aluminum wheels, contributes to superior stability, precise turn-in ability, improved line-tracing, and enhanced cornering at high speeds.

The exterior seamlessly blends the premium quality of the Ariya with NISMO's dynamic design. Race-derived technologies improve aerodynamic performance by reducing drag and increasing downforce at higher speeds, critical factors for electric vehicles.

Inside the cabin, a premium ambiance is maintained with high-quality features, including specially designed NISMO seats and trim, completing the Ariya NISMO's appeal as a top-tier electric crossover SUV.