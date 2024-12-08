Ferrari Marks 30 Years in the Middle East with Six Bespoke 296 GTBs

Ferrari has celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Middle East by unveiling six stunning, one-of-a-kind Ferrari 296 GTBs. The exclusive models, designed specifically for this milestone, were showcased at the prestigious Casa Ferrari event, which coincided with the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix weekend (6th–8th December).

Six Nations, Six Masterpieces

These bespoke 296 GTBs have been crafted by Ferrari’s Special Equipment and Colour & Trim departments, paying tribute to the six Gulf nations with unique liveries and custom interiors. Each car captures the spirit of its respective country through distinctive metallic colours, including the newly developed Arabian Golden Sheen matte finish, symbolizing the golden reflection of sunlight on desert sands.

Here’s how each car honours its nation:

UAE : A pearlescent white inspired by the country’s pearl diving heritage.

: A pearlescent white inspired by the country’s pearl diving heritage. Saudi Arabia : Vibrant green, reflecting the lush oases in its deserts.

: Vibrant green, reflecting the lush oases in its deserts. Kuwait : Metallic brown representing its natural landscapes and timeless elegance.

: Metallic brown representing its natural landscapes and timeless elegance. Qatar : Deep maroon red, embodying strength, pride, and resilience.

: Deep maroon red, embodying strength, pride, and resilience. Bahrain : Metallic black with gold flecks, evoking its starlit nightscapes.

: Metallic black with gold flecks, evoking its starlit nightscapes. Oman: A deep, metallic blue mirroring its tranquil seas and coastline.

Luxurious Interiors

The interiors of these special 296 GTBs are equally breathtaking. Ferrari incorporates Beige Honolulu leather with unique Gold Metallic leather accents, giving the cabin a sporty yet opulent feel. Diamond-stitched seats, gold-threaded Prancing Horse embroidery on the headrests, and Satin Gold accents on the H-shaped gearshift gate elevate the exclusivity. Adding a first-ever detail, the front luggage compartment comes upholstered in leather.

Attention to Craftsmanship

Further celebrating this iconic occasion, Ferrari has created six limited-edition Maranello clutches, meticulously crafted using the same processes as the cars themselves. These accessories echo Ferrari’s Italian craftsmanship, featuring sleek lacquered finishes, ultra-suede linings, and a Ferrari logo plaque—transforming automotive artistry into fashion.

A Celebratory Venue

The cars debuted at Casa Ferrari, Ferrari’s annual luxury hospitality event in Abu Dhabi. Mirroring its name—Casa, meaning house in Italian—the venue serves as a hub for Ferrari enthusiasts during the F1 GP weekend, reinforcing Ferrari’s deep-rooted connection to the Middle East.

Ferrari’s 30-year journey in the region has been marked by passion, innovation, and artistry, and these six exclusive 296 GTBs are a fitting tribute to both Ferrari’s heritage and its Middle Eastern clientele.