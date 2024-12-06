Mitsubishi Triton Wins 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year Design Award

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton pickup has clinched the prestigious Design Car of the Year title at the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year awards. This marks Mitsubishi's second consecutive win, following the recognition of the Delica Mini last year.

Praised for its rugged yet inspiring "Beast Mode" design, the Triton combines bold aesthetics with practicality. Its striking Dynamic Shield front-end design, robust form, and well-balanced proportions deliver a blend of toughness and agility. Inside, the Triton features a horizontal-themed instrument panel, soft pads for passenger protection, and intuitive controls optimized for professional use, even with gloves.

Tracing its legacy back to 1978's Forte, the Triton has evolved over five generations, selling 5.7 million units across 150 countries. The latest model, launched in Thailand in 2023 and Japan in 2024, represents a complete overhaul, offering improved design, performance, and versatility for both commercial and adventurous lifestyles. The Triton continues to set new benchmarks in the one-ton pickup segment.