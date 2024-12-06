BMW to Celebrate 50 Years of 3 Series at 2025 Villa d’Este

BMW is gearing up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its iconic 3 Series at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The event, scheduled for May 23-25 on the picturesque shores of Lake Como, will spotlight the legacy of the E21, which debuted in 1975 as a successor to the 02 Series. With the eighth-generation G50 set to begin production in late 2026, the 3 Series continues its enduring journey as a luxury sedan staple.

Other milestones to be honored include the 70th anniversaries of the BMW Isetta microcar and the stunning 507 roadster. Rolls-Royce will also join the celebration, marking 100 years of the legendary Phantom, first introduced in 1925 and now in its eighth generation.

BMW has a tradition of showcasing unique models at Villa d’Este, such as the Concept Skytop and Concept Touring Coupe in recent years. Fans eagerly anticipate what special creation BMW will unveil at the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.