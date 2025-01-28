Ariya NISMO: Nissan’s Hottest Electric SUV Packs 435PS of Power

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya NISMO, a high-performance version of its all-electric SUV, set to hit European roads in January 2025. Building on the 87kWh Ariya e-4ORCE, the NISMO variant introduces aggressive styling, upgraded aerodynamics, and a power boost to deliver an electrifying driving experience.

Electrifying Performance

The Ariya NISMO boasts a 435 PS (429 HP) powertrain, significantly up from the standard model. With 600 Nm of torque, it rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 5 seconds. Its e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system enhances grip by adjusting power 10,000 times per second, while a new 60:40 rear bias sharpens agility. Nissan has also reworked the suspension, stabilizers, and steering for enhanced high-speed stability and responsiveness.

Aerodynamic Styling & Performance Upgrades

The NISMO treatment adds aggressive front and rear spoilers, air curtains, and a ducktail spoiler, reducing lift by 40%. Unique 20-inch NISMO-embossed ENKEI wheels paired with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires improve grip and cooling.

Sporty Yet Luxurious Interior

Inside, suede-trimmed seats with NISMO logos, red stitching, and a black wood-textured finish reinforce the performance-oriented character without compromising comfort. A new NISMO drive mode sharpens throttle response for an exhilarating ride.

The Ariya NISMO will be available in Gun Grey, Pearl Black, and two-tone White Pearl & Stealth Grey. Sales begin in January 2025, covering most European markets.