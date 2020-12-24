Nissan Announces Price Hike Of Up To 5% For Datsun and Nissan Cars

As the year is drawing to a close, several manufacturers have announced a hike in the price of their vehicles. Previously, Maruti Suzuki had announced that they would be hiking the price of their vehicles from January 2021. Later, Renault, Hyundai and Kia and even Mahindra announced a price hike on their vehicles effective from January 2021. Now, Nissan too have announced that they will be increasing prices across their model line-up by up to 5%. The price revision will be effective on the vehicles from January, 2020.

The Nissan price hike will be applicable for both Datsun and Nissan cars and it would vary depending on the variant and the model. Nissan along with Renault are the only two manufacturers who have announced the exact extent of the price hike yet. Other manufacturers are yet to announce the exact extent of the price hike. Nissan has stated that this price hike comes about due to increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminum, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said,

"With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021."

Do note that the price hike will also be applicable for the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Introductory price period for the Magnite will be ending on December 31, 2020. It is currently priced from INR 4.99 lakh and goes up to INR 9.59 lakh. From January 2021, prices of the Magnite will thus go up by 5% when its introductory price period ends. This Nissan price hike will also be applicable on the GT-R supercar which retails in the country for INR 2.12 crore.

Apart from the Magnite and GT-R, the only other car that Nissan has on sale in India is the Kicks SUV. The Kicks is priced from INR 9.50 lakh and goes up to INR 14.15 lakh. The Datsun lineup in India currently includes the Redi-Go, Go and Go+ MPV. The Datsun redi-GO is available in 0.8L & 1.0L engine options and in MT & AMT variants. The Datsun GO and Go+ are available with a 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT options.

