Next-gen Toyota Fortuner to Feature Sunroof & Hybrid Tech

A few months back, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelift for the Fortuner. The updated model thus comes with subtle cosmetic and feature updates. The carmaker also introduced the new Legender trim of the SUV in a single top-spec variant. As per rumours, Toyota is now working on the next-gen version of its popular SUV, which is very likely to get some substantial upgrades over the outgoing model. The current-gen model has been in our markets for more than four years, but its popularity is not diminishing anytime soon. Toyota Fortuner has been the top-selling SUV in its segment for time immemorial. The new-gen Toyota Fortuner will launch in the foreign markets by next year and is most likely to hit our shores a few months after its international debut.

The third-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to see a host of mechanical updates along with a few improvements to the ladder frame chassis. The ongoing model is based on the company’s iMV platform, and this the same platform which underpins the Hilux pickup. With the generation upgrade, the SUV will come equipped with features like electronic vehicle stability control, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit and a sunroof. To meet the stringent emission norms, the oil burner is likely to feature hybrid technology. This may also help in improving its overall fuel efficiency and performance. One can expect the carmaker to reveal more details about the new-gen Toyota Fortuner in the coming months.

Currently, the Toyota Fortuner is available with a 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine options. The former develops 204 PS of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 166 PS and 245 Nm. The diesel engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the petrol unit is offered with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. In its segment, the Toyota Fortuner rivals with the likes of MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 30.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.