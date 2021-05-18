Next Generation Maruti Swift Visualized By The Japanese

It was only very recently when Maruti updated the third-gen Swift in India with a facelift. That said, Suzuki will be debuting the fourth generation of the hatchback by the summer of 2022 in Japan. The next-gen Suzuki Swift will be underpinned by a revised version of the current model’s HEARTECT platform and is expected to boast of an evolutionary design update over the current model than a revolutionary one. Here we have a digital rendering of the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift, which gives us a speculative idea about how the next-gen model could look like.

Imagined here is the top-spec Suzuki Swift Sport variant - not available in India - in its next-generation guise. Even with the current-gen model, the Swift Sport gets a more aggressive design as compared to the regular model. On similar lines, the next-gen model has been imagined here with an aggressive front fascia with sharp lines and plenty of cuts and creases. The headlamps are an evolution of the current design, but look a lot sharper, thanks to new LED DRLs and chrome inserts inside the cluster. If you look closely, you'll also notice the upper grille continuing into the headlights, subtly splitting it into two sections.

Also Read- Maruti Vitara Brezza with 1.6 Diesel and 4x4 - Most Capable B-SUV Ever?

Speaking of which, the front grille along with the bumper has been comprehensively redesigned, particularly for this top-spec Sport model. The two-part grille gets an all-black treatment and looks a lot more chiselled and sharper than before. The front bumper features a wide air dam with fog lamps at either end and is very well sculpted for a distinctly sporty look. Over to the sides, the next-gen Swift Sport in this rendering looks pretty similar to the current-gen model, although it gets accentuated character lines over the wheel arches. The model has also been specced with a new design for the alloy wheels in this rendering. At the rear, the next-gen model could come with revised tail lamps and bumper.

While the exterior of the next-gen Swift is only an evolution of the current design, we expect more comprehensive updates to the interior of the hatchback. This could include a larger touchscreen sitting on a new dashboard, a new instrument console along with the inclusion of more features and tech. Under the hood, the next-gen Swift is expected to continue with its 1.2-litre petrol engine globally. This engine features mild-hybrid tech and comes paired with both manual and automatic gearbox. In international markets, the Swift Sport is powered by a larger 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor with 48 V mild hybrid assistance. It also gets a sportier suspension setup and better braking hardware.

Back here in India, for its 2021 update, the Maruti Swift received a subtle cosmetic update along with the inclusion of newer features such as cruise control, a coloured MID and auto-folding ORVMs on the inside. Under the hood, the new Swift is powered by the new K12N Dualjet petrol engine that produces 90hp and 113Nm of peak torque. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine also comes with idle start-stop tech. Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

Illustration Courtesy- s.response.jp