Upcoming Next-Gen Nissan X-Trail SUV Leaked Ahead of Global Launch

Ahead of its global launch, images of the upcoming Nissan X-Trail has been leaked online without any disguise. The new model will first debut in the Chinese market in the coming few months, while the global debut is scheduled for April 2021. The images were leaked by on Kurdistan Automotive Blog on Instagram.

The upcoming next-gen X-Trail is finished in White Pearl colour and is expected to be the top-spec model, as it features roof rail and panoramic roof. In addition to this, the front and rear fenders are now finished in black. The styling of the new X-Trail is similar to the Rogue SUV that is sold in the American markets.

The new-gen Nissan X-Trail gets a V-motion grille that is complemented by a decorative grille frame, and a fishing-eye type LED DRL (daytime running light) along with new multi-level LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. The SUV gets an active grille shutter, 3D tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia and a unique “air curtain” and underbody covers. The SUV gets wraparound LED tail-lamps, a roof-integrated spoiler with brake lights and a dual-tone lower bumper.

We are dark on details about the interiors of the car, but if speculations are to be believed, it will be identical to the Nissan Rogue sold in the American markets. The car is likely to come equipped with leather seats, a 9.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, Nissan door-to-door navigation, push-button start, Nissan safety shield 360 technologies, 10 airbags, etc.

The US-spec Rogue is powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces a peak power of 179bhp against 245Nm of torque. The Chinese-spec model features a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, dubbed VC-Turbo. Paired to a CVT, this engine is capable of producing up to 204bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. The standard model will have a front-wheel-drive layout, while the all-wheel-drive system will be offered as an option.

