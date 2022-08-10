Next-gen MG Hector Teaser Image Released

MG Motor India has moved a step closer to the launch of the much anticipated Next-Gen MG Hector as it released a teaser highlighting the SUV's powerful presence.

The Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille will present a Bold, Commanding, and Powerful stance to the Next-Gen MG Hector. The bold design of the Grille is meticulously crafted to connect with SVU’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence.

The Bold and Powerful Exterior of the Next-Gen MG Hector is in harmony with its interior that is conceptualized to offer a cinematic and immersive experience, complemented by India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment Screen.

Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the Next-Gen MG Hector will be sold alongside the existing model (India’s first Internet SUV), which continues to enjoy strong preference among customers.