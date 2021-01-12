Maruti Suzuki Evaluates Extending Subscription Model On Used Cars

Maruti Suzuki recently extended their Subscription programme to include more models from the brand's portfolio but the company is now evaluating an even bigger expansion under the programme. The automobile market in India is constantly evolving and subscription-based leasing is gradually becoming more common in India. Maruti Suzuki is thus now considering offering used cars under their subscription model.

Maruti Suzuki already offered the subscription programme on models like the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from its ARENA retail chain and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from the NEXA network. Recently, the company also extended this facility on the S-Cross, Ignis and Wagon R, giving customers an opportunity to own a vehicle without actually buying one. The all-inclusive monthly subscription charge now starts at INR 12,722 for the Wagon R Lxi variant, for a tenure of 48 months.

This subscription programme is currently available in 8 cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Maruti Suzuki has plans of extending the subscription model to six more cities during this financial year. But more importantly, the company is evaluating the option of offering pre-owned cars under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe and add scale to the business by tapping into the used car segment.

With this, Maruti Suzuki could be taking the subscription ownership model to over 2,000 cities across India through its retail network. In an interview with Autocar Professional, Shashank Srivastava, ED – marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki, said,

"If the current trends of this asset light ownership sales model continues Subscription can contribute significantly to sales,"

The scheme essentially lets a customer use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure. The plan can be availed with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice and after the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price

