Ford Motor Company has been working on the next-generation of the Endeavor (globally known as the Everest) for some time now. A test mule of the next-generation prototype had been spied overseas on an earlier occasion. The next-gen Ford Endeavor will boast of completely new exterior and interior styling, but a more fundamental update will lie under its hood. Keeping up with the electrification trends of current times, the upcoming Ford Endeavor will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain under its hood for the first time.

As per a new report by CarExpert, the next-gen Endeavor will be available with three engine options globally. The first will be a 213hp/500Nm 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that's already offered with the current-gen model in markets abroad. The second will be a 253hp/600Nm 3.0L turbocharged V6 diesel engine. The 3.0L V6 engine is also currently offered with the Ford F-150 in the US. The third engine will be an all-new 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system.

Also Read : Next-gen 2021 Ford Endeavour imagined - IAB Rendering

This new plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to produce 370hp and 680Nm of torque. All three engines will likely come mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It is however quite unlikely that Ford will bring the new plug-in hybrid powertrain to India. Previously, there were reports that the next-gen Endeavor will be powered by the new 213hp/500Nm 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine in India. Along with this, Ford will also likely continue with the 167hp/420Nm 2.0L single-turbo diesel engine from the current model.

Ford is also expected to introduce a new off-road focused 'Wildtrak X' variant with the new-gen Endeavor/Everest. While this variant is also unlikely to make it to India, the Wildtrak X will get off-road upgrades such as Bilstein shock absorbers, BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, rock sliders and a standard 4×4 system. Technology, too, will be one of the biggest highlights of the next-gen Endeavor. From spy shots seen before, we can tell it will come equipped with a 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument console and Ford's latest version of the SYNC4 infotainment system operated via a 12.3-inch screen.

Ford is expected to globally debut the next-gen Endeavor/Everest sometime in 2022. It could make its to our shores later that year or by early 2023. The undisputed king of the full-size SUV segment in India is the Toyota Fortuner and it was updated very recently with a facelift and an upgraded engine. Ford's answer to the newest version of the Fortuner is thus still sometime away. Upon launch, it will also continue its rivalry with the likes of the MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source : CarExpert]