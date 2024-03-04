Next-Gen Eco-Friendly Tata Commercial Vehicles Sent to Tata Steel

Tata Motors flagged off its next-generation, green-fuel powered commercial vehicles to Tata Steel.

The fleet includes Prima tractors, tippers and the Ultra EV bus, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric technologies. The vehicles were flagged off by Tata Son’s Chairman, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, as part of the Tata Group’s Founder’s Day celebrations in Jamshedpur. Present at the ceremony were Mr. T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel and Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, along with senior members of their leadership teams.

Tata Motors' new age fleet of commercial vehicles come equipped with multiple safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control, Active Traction Control and Driver Monitoring System, amongst others. The vehicles were handed over to Tata Steel’s delivery partners for transporting steel products and raw materials.

Engineered for a variety of applications, the Tata Prima LNG range of trucks including Tippers (3530.K) and Tractors (5530.S) will be used for surface, mining, and long-haul commercial transportation. As part of the accelerated adoption of battery-electric range, 28T EV Tipper (E28.K) and 46T EV Tractor (E46.S) are being deployed for establishing real-world performance, as part of Tata Steel’s logistic movement. In addition to the zero-emission trucks, the company will also start using Tata Ultra EV buses for employee transport, across plant locations.