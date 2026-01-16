Next-Gen Acura RDX to Debut Brand’s First Hybrid Powertrain

Acura has confirmed that the fourth-generation RDX will introduce a two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain, marking the luxury brand’s first-ever hybrid SUV. Currently under development, the new RDX is expected to arrive within the next two years, with production of the existing 2026 RDX set to wind down later this year ahead of the generational change.

The move signals a major step in Acura’s electrification roadmap, as the brand works towards offering a mix of petrol, hybrid and fully electric models across its lineup. While detailed performance and efficiency figures are yet to be revealed, the dual-motor hybrid setup is expected to balance improved fuel economy with the strong on-road performance the RDX is known for.

The Acura RDX has been a key pillar for the brand in North America. Since its debut in the 2007 model year, the compact SUV has recorded around 850,000 sales across three generations. Production has been centred at Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, where the RDX is built alongside the larger Acura MDX.

With hybrid tech now confirmed, the next-generation RDX aims to retain its sporty premium appeal while meeting the growing demand for electrified luxury SUVs.