New TVS Star City Plus Teased, to Launch Soon

The TVS Star City Plus is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features an LED headlamp, sporty dual-tone muffler, dual-tone mirrors, and attractive graphics. Now, it seems that TVS Motor Company is planning to dial things up a notch. The Hosur-based company has released a teaser of the new TVS Star City Plus.

What’s New?

The teaser image of the new TVS Star City Plus shows the silhouette of the commuter. Features such as the LED headlamp, turn signals, long seat, and pillion grab rail can be seen in the teaser picture. So what new would be added to the upcoming motorcycle?

Well, it seems that TVS Motor Company might introduce a much more attractive and special colour option for the new Star City Plus. Perhaps, it would be a dual-tone black paint scheme. Apart from that, the company might also add a disc brake at the front. Currently, the commuter is available only with drum brakes. We don’t expect to see any major changes in terms of engine and cycle parts.

TVS Star City Plus Specs

The current model of the Star City Plus draws power from a 110cc single-cylinder Eco Thrust engine that comes with TVS Motor Company’s ETFi technology which enhances the overall performance and fuel efficiency. This motor is capable of producing 8.08bhp of max power at 7350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4500rpm. The top speed of the commuter is 90km/h. As for the transmission, there’s a 4-speed gearbox.

TVS Star City Plus Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 1980mm Width 750mm Height 1080mm Wheelbase 1260mm Ground Clearance 172mm Kerb Weight 116kg

TVS Star City Plus Features

The suspension setup comprises a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers. The dura grip tyres promise to offer the necessary amount of grip. There’s a mobile charger located near the semi-digital instrument cluster. The commuter is available in 5 colour options - black/red, black/blue, grey/black, red/black, and white/black.

TVS Star City Plus Price

The TVS Star City Plus retails at INR 65,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the upcoming model to cost slightly higher than this.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.