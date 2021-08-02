New Toyota Land Cruiser with Improved Performance Launched in Japan

The new Toyota Land Cruiser has been launched in Japan. The new model of the go-anywhere SUV has been reshaped by merging cutting-edge technologies with technologies accumulated over many years so that the vehicle can continue to live up to its reputation. The new Land Cruiser has evolved and now boasts improved reliability, durability, and off-road performance.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is based on the same frame that has been allied with the new GA-F platform which is based on the TNGA philosophy. The result is a significant 200kg weight reduction. Also, the updated frame offers high rigidity and improved safety, quietness, and ride quality.

With the latest model of the Land Cruiser, Toyota is offering two engine options. There’s a newly developed 3.5L V6 twin-turbo petrol engine producing 415 PS and 650 Nm. Then we have the 3.3L V6 twin-turbo diesel motor pumping out 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both engines have a common gearbox - a 10-speed automatic transmission called Direct Shift-10AT.

These engine options offer thrilling performance in both on- and off-road conditions. To further enhance the off-road capabilities of the new Land Cruiser, Toyota has included Multi Terrain Select that offers 6 driving modes - Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, and Rock. The SUV also gets Multi Terrain Monitor, a system that uses 4 cameras to help the driver check conditions around the vehicle.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser will start reaching dealerships in Japan by the end of this month. The petrol engine model will be available in 5 variants with prices starting at JPY 5,100,000 (INR 34.60 lakh) and going all the way up to JPY 7,300,000 (INR 49.52 lakh). On the other hand, the new SUV with the diesel engine has 2 trims - ZX and GR Sport - that cost JPY 7,600,000 (INR 51.56 lakh) and JPY 8,000,000 (INR 54.27 lakh) respectively.