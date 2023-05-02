New Toyota Innova Crysta ZX and VX Variant Prices Announced

New Toyota Innova Crysta ZX and VX variant prices have been announced. The two top grades of the iconic MPV are available from a starting price of Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Toyota Innova Crysta ZX variant with 7 seats have been priced at Rs 25.43 lakh whereas the 7 seater trim (and the FLT avatar) of the VX variant costs Rs 23.79 lakh. On the other hand, the VX 8-seater model (including the FLT unit) retails at Rs 23.84 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova. The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle.”

The New Toyota Innova Crysta is available for bookings for Rs 50,000. Customers can now book at the dealer outlets as well as online. The MPV is available for bookings in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.