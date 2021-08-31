New Tata Tigor EV Launched - 4-Star Safety Rating, 306 km Range, 3 Trims

Tata Motors continues to expand its product line-up for the Indian market. The latest addition to the carmaker’s catalogue is the new Tata Tigor EV that has a claimed range of up to 306 km and boasts its 4-star GNCAP safety rating.

The new Tata Tigor EV is the brand’s second electric car for the personal segment. It is also the second Tata car (after Tata Nexon EV) to feature the state-of-the-art high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron. The new electric sedan delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It is capable of doing the 0 to 60 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds. It comes with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is efficiently packaged, providing the highest onboard energy in the segment.

Tata Motors has been working on improving the safety standards of its products and the new Tigor EV is no exception. The electric sedan has achieved an impressive 4-star rating in the GNCAP safety tests. Another interesting fact about the new Tigor EV is that it has an ARAI-certified range of 306 km (under standard testing conditions). Since “limited range” is one of the main concerns for electric vehicle owners, the Tigor EV’s extended range should be able to solve that problem.

The new Tata Tigor EV has been launched in 3 variants - XE, XM, and XZ+. There is also a dual-tone option available with the top-end trim. Tata Motors is offering an 8-year and 1,60,000 km warranty on the battery as well as the motor.

As for the pricing, the base model retails at INR 11.99 lakh whereas the mid-level variant has been priced at INR 12.49 lakh. The range-topping XZ+ trim will set you back by INR 12.99 lakh and if you want to go ahead with the dual-tone model, you will have to spend INR 13.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, PAN India