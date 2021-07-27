New Tata Tiago NRG Teaser Video Released, to Launch Next Week

Tata Motors has released a teaser video of the new Tata Tiago NRG. The footage has been shared on the company’s social media channels and should spark interest among prospective buyers. The new model is slated to be launched in the Indian market on 4 Aug.

The new Tata Tiago NRG will be somewhat different to the regular Tiago. The upcoming model is expected to come with revised styling. Features such as a sharper-looking grille, tweaked bumpers, and NRG badges would be incorporated in the new car. Tata Motors is also expected to add body cladding to the upcoming Tiago NRG to impart a bolder and more masculine look to the vehicle.

The interior of the new Tata Tiago NRG would feature an all-black theme for a sportier look and feel. There would be a new touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and other interesting features included in the new car. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some attractive colour accents on parts such as AC vents, gearshift knob, and centre console for a more youthful feel.

Things under the hood would be borrowed from the regular Tiago. This means that powering the new NRG variant would be the same 1.2L Revotron petrol engine which is capable of producing 84 HP of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there would be two choices - a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

More details of the new Tata Tiago NRG will be revealed at the launch on 4 Aug. Regarding the pricing, speculations say that the upcoming model should have a starting price of INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is expected to offer the Tiago NRG in 4 colour options - Snow White, Forest Green, Fire Red and Cloudy Grey.