Ford Figo Now Available with Automatic Transmission Option

To give the customers more options to choose from, Ford India has introduced two automatic variants of the Ford Figo. The company’s flagship hatchback is now available with a 6-speed torque converter that is being provided in the car’s Titanium and Titanium+ trims.

The new Ford Figo AT is powered by the same 1.2L 3-cylinder engine that produces 96 PS and 119 Nm. The car comes with a new Sport Mode and SelectShift features. In the Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving delivering the best performance. While the SelectShift feature will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gearshift lever.

Also Read: Upcoming Ford EcoSport Facelift Spied in New Orange Colour

Some of the other key features of the new Ford Figo AT include rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVM, and a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, the hatchback is equipped with standard dual airbags as well as side and curtain airbags. Ford India also provides traction control, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist features.

The new Ford Figo is also the only automatic hatchback to offer a globally renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM at no additional cost. It allows owners to perform several vehicle operations remotely like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking.

The Titanium trim of the Ford Figo AT has been priced at INR 7.75 lakh whereas the Titanium+ model costs INR 8.20 lakh. There are 5 colour options - Diamond White, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey and White Gold. Ford India is providing a 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty with the Figo.

Speaking at the launch of the new Ford Figo AT, Vinay Raina, executive director for Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India, said:

With a proven legacy of outstanding performance, unmatched safety, superior technology and segment-best connectivity, we are confident that the new Figo AT will be an automatic choice for several new buyers who don’t believe in look-alike automatics like AMT.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi