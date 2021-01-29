New Tata Tiago Limited Edition Launching Tomorrow; What Could It Be?

Tata Motors have dropped a new teaser video announcing the launch of a special limited edition model of their entry-level Tiago hatchback. Tata Motors will be launching this new limited edition model of the Tiago tomorrow, i.e, on January 30, 2021. The video has been posted on the company's social media channels and is accompanied by a post that says, "More Convenience, More Style - Stay Tuned for adventures filled with unlimited fun in the New".

The video does not reveal anything more about this upcoming Limited Edition Tiago. While we would love to see the NRG or even the JTP variants make a comeback, we doubt if this will be mechanically any different than the standard Tiago. Instead, this could just be a cosmetic makeover as a limited edition model. Back in September 2020, Tata Motors had trademarked some special edition model names which included included Tiago Camo and Tiago Dark.

Our best guess is that this upcoming model could either a Camo or Dark edition of the Taigo. Back in September 2020, a spy image of the Tata Tiago Soccer Edition had surfaced on the internet. It is possible that Tata could officially be launching the Taigo soccer edition now. Going by the tag line which says 'more convenience, more style', you can expect to see some sportier styling elements on the outside along with the addition of a few new features on the inside.

We do not expect to see any significant styling changes on the outside. Exterior updates will likely include new decals or there could even be a new paint shade altogether. On the inside, updates could be in the form of new upholstery, badging and inserts to go with the special edition theme. We will have more details on that at the time of the launch.

The Taigo is likely to remain mechanically unchanged under the hood as well. Currently, Tata Motors offers the Tiago with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to either a a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.