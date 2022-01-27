New Range Rover SV Bookings in India Are Now Open

Land Rover has opened bookings for the New Range Rover SV in India with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from Special Vehicle Operations.

The Range Rover SV features a refined and new 4.4L Twin Turbo petrol engine that delivers a power of 530 PS and torque of 750 Nm. There is also a 3.0L straight-six diesel mill that makes 3 50 PS and 700 Nm. It will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”

The New Range Rover SV is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement New Range Rover’s modernist design. An exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. Exquisite materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals, highlighting Special Vehicle Operations’ passion for quality and uncompromising attention to detail.

For the first time, Special Vehicle Operations customers can specify a Range Rover with a sustainable leather alternative by choosing the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics option with the SV Intrepid interior theme. Featuring a soft haptic and technical aesthetic, this polyurethane material has all the tactile qualities of leather but is 30 per cent lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO2 in its production.