New Range of Limited Edition Royal Enfield Helmets Launched

A new range of limited edition Royal Enfield helmets has been launched to celebrate the brand’s 120th anniversary. Each helmet is hand-painted and only 120 units for each design have been made. These helmets retell the stories of the last 120 years and customers now have an opportunity to own a chapter from Royal Enfield’s history.

Every week for the next six weeks, Royal Enfield will drop two helmet designs, one each on Monday and Wednesday, with the sale of these going live on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon respectively. Each helmet design will carry a unique number starting 001/120 till 120/120. The helmet packaging will also consist of a postcard (actual poster/advertorial artwork) with the story inspiration for that design.

Keeping in mind that a helmet is the most important safety accessory for any rider, Royal Enfield has paid extra attention to ensure this limited range offers the best quality and comfort while sporting designs that are absolute head-turners.

Like Royal Enfield’s motorcycles, these limited edition helmets are also a perfect amalgamation of classic designs, history and modern-day technology- carrying triple certification, ISI, DOT, ECE, premium internals, leather trims and a sun visor offering optimum safety, protection and comfort to the riders. The open face helmets will be available for INR 6,950 and full-face helmets will be available at INR 8,450. Users can register to purchase these helmets on the brand's official website.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business - Royal Enfield, said, “Continuing on its journey of encouraging and kickstarting the active, lifelong pursuit of exploration, Royal Enfield is raising a toast to 120 years of being fiercely unique, riding with undeterred grit and resilience and the endless stories that riders have created on our motorcycles. These are the years that have made us who and what we are today. We understand that a helmet is the first and truly most important riding accessory that a rider buys, is very personal and is worn proudly. There could not have been a better canvas than a helmet for us to share stories from the last 120 years. These limited edition helmets not only cater to the safety, protection, comfort and style needs of riders but should also inspire the younger generation riders and non-riders to continue creating stories on their Royal Enfield motorcycles for many more years to come.”