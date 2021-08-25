New Qatar Geneva International Motor Show Created, to be Held in Doha

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and Qatar Tourism have announced a partnership during a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), to develop and host the newly-designed Qatar Geneva International Motor Show in Doha. The partners have hinted that the platform is positioned as a new world-renowned motor show for the Middle East. Now exhibitors and fans can look forward to the much-anticipated GIMS 2022 from 19 to 27 February as well as the new format in Doha.

This collaboration is considered a natural fit for a new progressive show, given that GIMS has been pioneering the automotive space since 1905 and has built a strong brand reputation in the sector and that Qatar stands out globally for its outstanding experience offer and infrastructural capabilities. Furthermore, with the forward-looking, glamorous Qatari capital as the backdrop, this show will stand out as an essential calendar event for exhibitors and car lovers from around the globe.

The first edition of the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show is planned for the autumn of 2022 or 2023 and the final dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The organisers intend the event to take place every two years.

While the event has already captured the curiosity of the public, the full concept reveal will only be made during GIMS 2022, which will take place from 19 to 27 February. Until then, exhibitors and fans will need to exercise patience while GIMS accelerates to Doha behind the scenes.

Maurice Turrettini, President of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, stated, “We are very proud and honoured that Qatar Tourism has put their trust in us for the conception of the new motor show in Doha. Our partnership is the result of very trusting and constructive discussions from day one. The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha.”