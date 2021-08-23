2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Reveal Date Announced - VIDEO

The first teaser video of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was released earlier this year in July. The footage gave us a listen to the upcoming supercar’s exhaust note which made the hair on the back of our necks rise. And now, Chevrolet has finally announced the reveal date.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will break cover on 26 October. Designed to amplify the thrill of driving, the new Z06 is a supercar that performs whether on the backroads or the Autobahn or the world’s most recognisable tracks like Circuit de la Sarthe.

In the latest video via which the company has disclosed the reveal date, we can see the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 being driven in different scenarios - the race track, highways, and even on the streets and country roads. The car used in the footage is wearing camouflage, however, we can still figure out a few details.

For instance, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will have large taillights with arrow-like patterns that would work as a signature element to help people recognise that this is a Corvette. Apart from that, the new supercar will also have a quad exhaust setup. Four tailpipes located at the centre of the rear bumper can be clearly seen in the video. There will also be a rear spoiler. Undoubtedly, the new Corvette will have high aerodynamic efficiency. We can tell that just by the design of the car.

We are expecting the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to be more performance-oriented and come with most of the latest bells and whistles that one would expect to see in a supercar of its calibre. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is currently on sale in the international markets, uses a gigantic and fire-breathing 6.2L V8 VVT engine that spits out 490 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque. These figures can be raised to 495 hp and 637 Nm with the installation of the performance exhaust.