2022 Kia Carnival Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Award in US

The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has been awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick (TSP) rating just months after the vehicle’s introduction with a new name to the Kia lineup.

The designation applies to the 2022 Kia Carnival when equipped with LED projector headlights and built after March 2021. The Carnival earned ratings of ‘good’ in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The 2022 Kia Carnival stakes its claim between SUV and family hauler, with a bold and boxy SUV-like design, best-in-class cargo room and more dynamic performance with a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine. The Carnival raises the bar for what an MPV can be with 12 standard Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist, Parking Distance Warning-Reverse and High Beam Assist.

“The all-new Carnival offers a combination of technology, utility and confidence unrivalled by competitors,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America, Kia America. “This latest Top Safety Pick reinforces Kia’s unwavering efforts to deliver products that enable the lives of new and existing customers.”

The 2022 Carnival is the 8th Kia vehicle to earn a TSP rating, following the 2021 Soul, Forte, Seltos (built after August 2020), Stinger, Sportage, Sorento and Telluride (all when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights). The 2022 Stinger and 2021 K5 (built after November 2020) have both been awarded the TSP+ rating, bringing the brand to 10 total awards and a three-way tie for the second-highest in the industry.