New Mercedes S-Class V12 to Commemorate Maybach Centennial, TEASED

Mercedes-Benz is all set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Maybach brand in a very interesting way. The German marque has released a teaser image of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach in an appealing black colour. While the saloon in the image hardly boasts of any major differences from the S-Class Maybach that is currently on sale, it has a reflection of the 1922 Maybach in it. Also, with our keen eyes, we could notice that the front fender now gets a V12 badge which has become a tough sight now. With this badge, it is clear that Mercedes-Benz will be fulfilling its promise of launching a big-engined iteration of the S-Class Maybach.

As of now, everything remains under the wraps. But it is an easy guess that Mercedes-Benz will use a twin-turbo 6.0L motor that we have seen on other Benz cars. Another first time here will be the 4Matic AWD drivetrain, as the Maybach range is currently offered in rear-wheel-drive avatar only. The new 6.0L V12 motor is likely to produce a peak power output of over 600 Hp. Hence, it will come with an S650 or S680 badge.

Interestingly, the new V12-powered S-Class will be the only car in Mercedes-Benz’s global lineup with a 12-cylinder motor as the AMG S65 will soon be replaced with a V8 plug-in hybrid AMG S73e. The V12-powered S-Class Maybach will compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur W12. Reports suggest that Audi is also developing a W12-powered A8 Horch, which will be a key rival of this upcoming V12 S-Class Maybach.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz sells two variants of the S-Class Maybach in India, namely S560 and S650. The former is powered by a V8 petrol motor while the latter sources power from a V12 motor. Sadly, the Indian market gets the last-gen W222 model. Talking of the prices, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class starts at INR 2.23 Crores for the S560 Maestro Edition trim and go up to INR 2.78 Crores for the S650 variant. Nevertheless, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the new-gen W223 S-Class in the Indian market soon, which will come with the new variant lineup of the Maybach range.