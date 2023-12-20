Two bus companies in Italy have been given a total of 30 new Mercedes buses to improve connections between major cities and airports in the country.

The bus companies Autostradale and Stie have received a total of 30 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/2 touring coaches of the latest generation as part of their campaign to revive tourism in northern Italy. Twenty-five of the Tourismo vehicles will go to Autostradale and five to Stie. These new high-deck touring coaches will be used in Gran Tourismo long-distance services. The two bus operators intend to improve connections between major cities, such as Milan, and the airports of northern Italy.

The equipment and paintwork are identical on all 30 of the new Tourismo M/2 vehicles. Each of the approximately 13-metre-long coaches has 61 seats in 16 rows, 59 of which are reserved for passengers and two for the driver and co-driver.

Autostradale and Stie have also equipped the high-deck coaches with a wheelchair lift to enable passengers with reduced mobility to use the buses and so offer an efficient and comfortable means of transport to all passengers. All vehicles have numerous safety features, such as the emergency braking assistant Active Brake Assist 4 (ABA 4).

Both companies have concluded a six-year Omniplus full-service contract with the after-sales organisation of Daimler Buses Italia to keep the new Tourismo coaches in their long-distance bus fleets in optimal condition at all times.