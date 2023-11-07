New Meraki Inspired Lexus Showroom Opens in India

Lexus India has announced the opening of its Meraki inspired brand experience space in Vijayawada, thereby bringing the brand closer to its guests in the city. The Lexus Meraki in Vijayawada marks the fifth such lifestyle space of its kind in India, the others being in Gurgaon, Coimbatore, Pune & Calicut.

All Lexus brand spaces are aimed at bringing together the Japanese philosophy of "Omotenashi", meaning exceptional hospitality with the Indian spirit of "Athithi Devo Bhava", to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them the amazing Lexus experience. Akin to a luxury lounge space for coffee & conversations, the Lexus Meraki Vijayawada provides a lifestyle space for all guests that is simple & elegant, yet classy & sophisticated.

It is the sole destination to experience brand Lexus in the city and is situated in the heart of Vijayawada. The brand space takes inspiration from Kalamkari Craftsmanship, a timeless art form that reflects the rich heritage of the region and amalgamates it with the Japanese spirit of precision, perfection, and subtle luxury. The stunning display not only encapsulates the heart and soul of Kalamkari, but also extends a warm invitation for Lexus guests.

Moreover, in a bid to connect guests with local inspiration, the brand space also features eco-friendly Kondapalli toys which are handcrafted to depict the famous Takumi Art. A 400-year-old tradition, the Kondapalli Toys is one of the unique Takumi “Art & Craftsmanship” skill of making wooden toys near the region. The brand space will have a Lexus on display and a coffee lounge for the guests to have a more relaxing & at home feeling.